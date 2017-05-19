This Week’s Impact Wrestling Viewership, Nikki Bella on Brie Needing a C-Section (Video), Former Stripper at WWE Tryouts

Nick Paglino

Nikki bella

This Week’s Impact Wrestling Viewership

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling episode, featuring Low-Ki defending his X Division Championship in the main event, averaged 272,000 viewers. This is down 12% from last week’s 309,000 viewers.

This week’s Impact Wrestling ranked #131 on the Cable Top 150, up from last week’s #113 rank.

Former Stripper at WWE Tryouts

According to The Sun, former stripper Adam Maxted attended the recent WWE tryouts in the U.K. Maxted is a former stripper who appeared on the British dating reality show, Love Island.

Nikki Bella on Brie Needing a C-Section

Nikki Bella recently spoke to E! News about Brie Bella giving birth to Birdie Joe Danielson. During the interview Nikki noted that Brie tried to deliver the baby naturally, but needed a cesarean section after 22 hours of labor because of her tight abs.

“She tried to go natural, and it was like eight or 10 hours into it, [she] had to get an epidural and then in the end had to get a c-section,” Bella said, via People. “Her abs were too tight! Go figure. Leave it to the WWE Superstar, abs too tight!”

brie bellaimpact wrestlingnikki bellavideoWWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"