This Week’s Impact Wrestling Viewership, Nikki Bella on Brie Needing a C-Section (Video), Former Stripper at WWE Tryouts

This Week’s Impact Wrestling Viewership

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling episode, featuring Low-Ki defending his X Division Championship in the main event, averaged 272,000 viewers. This is down 12% from last week’s 309,000 viewers.

This week’s Impact Wrestling ranked #131 on the Cable Top 150, up from last week’s #113 rank.

Former Stripper at WWE Tryouts

According to The Sun, former stripper Adam Maxted attended the recent WWE tryouts in the U.K. Maxted is a former stripper who appeared on the British dating reality show, Love Island.

Nikki Bella on Brie Needing a C-Section

Nikki Bella recently spoke to E! News about Brie Bella giving birth to Birdie Joe Danielson. During the interview Nikki noted that Brie tried to deliver the baby naturally, but needed a cesarean section after 22 hours of labor because of her tight abs.