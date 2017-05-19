Bobby Roode On How ‘Glorious’ Started, Being Part of the NXT Brand, Coming Up With Ideas For His Character, Being World Champion

NXT Champion ‘Glorious’ Bobby Roode was the most recent guest on the ‘Wrestling Compadres Slamcast’ podcast, which also features an interview with DIY. You can listen to the entire interview by clicking this link. Below are a few of the highlights from the podcast: On How the Glorious Gimmick Came About: The character in itself was a form of what you see now, but the ‘Glorious’ thing came about from the song, so it’s been a blessing and a lot of fun. Originally I had a different song. At the time I was waiting for some paperwork to finish up to start here [WWE]. I had a different song that everybody agreed upon, but as I talked more about my character and what I wanted to do here the idea came up to use the song. The song was around in the WWE Library or wherever they keep their songs in the archives so they played it for me and thought that it would match with the character that I wanted to perceive, which was totally different from what I had and what everyone else had, so it was going to go one of two ways; it was either going to suck or be really great, and it’s been really great. On Whether He Expected to Be World Champion A Year After His Debut: That was the goal, obviously. At the time, it’s been one year since I sat front row at the NXT: Take Over event in Dallas. At that point, I wasn’t sure what was going to happen; I was there as a guest and had a small initial talk with the company, but wasn’t sure what was going to happen, but one thing leads to another and got an opportunity here. Being in this business for almost two decades, I wanted to make the most of this opportunity and I have, so I couldn’t be happier. On Being Part of the NXT Brand: Everything is great. To be a part of the brand, when I first came in everybody saw me a year ago in Dallas, but I didn’t really get going and get my feet wet until the summer time. Being a part of NXT: Take Over Brooklyn was very special that night since it was my debut and the brand itself, from where it was when I debuted in the summer to where it continues to grow. It’s ironic because NXT home is in Orlando since we do our taped shows in Full Sail Arena, and for WrestleMania and the WWE Universe to do the show at basically our home is pretty special. On paper, Take Over has the ability to be the best Take Over of all time so it’s going to be a pretty special night. On Coming Up With His Own Ideas For His Character: It’s not basically just the ideas, more so for me is to create the character and the persona. With the song and the entrances especially and just how I carry myself, including when I have the opportunity to talk on the mic on television it’s creating that persona and character that people can either hate or love.