DIY Ready Themselves for Tonight’s Ladder Match, Top 10 Banned WWE Superstar Moves (Video), HHH Sends Title to Premiere League Champs

Triple H Sends Title to Premiere League Champs
As seen below, Triple H sent a customized WWE Title to John Terry and Chelsea FC for winning the Premier League:
DIY Ready Themselves for Tonight’s Ladder Match
WWE has released the following video, featuring Cathy Kelley interviewing a confused DIY at a hardware store as they ready themselves for their ladder match at NXT Takeover Chicago tonight:
Top 10 Banned WWE Superstar Moves
WWE has released the following video, featuring the top 10 banned WWE superstar moves:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?