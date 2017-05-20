DIY Ready Themselves for Tonight’s Ladder Match, Top 10 Banned WWE Superstar Moves (Video), HHH Sends Title to Premiere League Champs

DIY

Triple H Sends Title to Premiere League Champs

As seen below, Triple H sent a customized WWE Title to John Terry and Chelsea FC for winning the Premier League:

DIY Ready Themselves for Tonight’s Ladder Match

WWE has released the following video, featuring Cathy Kelley interviewing a confused DIY at a hardware store as they ready themselves for their ladder match at NXT Takeover Chicago tonight:

Top 10 Banned WWE Superstar Moves

WWE has released the following video, featuring the top 10 banned WWE superstar moves:

