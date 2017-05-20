New Day Special To Air On The WWE Network This Tuesday, TJP and Kendrick Recall Their Historic Match (Videos)

New Day WWE Network Special

On Tuesday, WWE will be airing a network special of The New Day. The special will be taking a look at The New Day’s WrestleMania hosting attire. You can watch a teaser of the special below:

WWE Network Pick Of The Week

WWE has posted the following video of TJP and Kendrick making their WWE Network pick of the week. They chose the UK Championship Special, which they participated in. You can watch the video below: