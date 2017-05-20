Final Card for Tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover Chicago; Itami vs Roode, NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match, WZ Live Coverage Details

Below is the final card for tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover Chicago special airing on WWE Network. Be sure to join us for complete, LIVE coverage of NXT Takeover Chicago beginning with the pre-show tonight at 7:30pm EST. The pre-show panel will feature Nigel McGuinness and Charly Caruso.

NXT Championship Match:

Hideo Itami vs. Bobby Roode (c)

NXT Women’s Championship Match:

Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka (c)

NXT Tag Team Championship Match:

#DIY vs The Authors of Pain (c) Ladder Match

WWE U.K. Championship Match:

Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate (c)

Roderick Strong vs Eric Young