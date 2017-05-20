Former WWE Talent On Why AJ Styles Declined Initial WWE Offer, The Rock Joins SNL’s Five-timers Club Tonight

Simon Dean On AJ Styles Initial WWE Offer Former WWE superstar Simon Dean was a guest on Pancakes and Powerslams. Dean worked with AJ Styles in short-lived promotion called World Wrestling All-Stars. There were reports that Styles declined an initial offer by WWE because of a possible move to Cincinnati. Dean explains that is not the case. He says that Styles declined WWE for the new company at the time, TNA. TNA offered to build their company around Styles and that it was the better offer for him at the time. You can read a highlight below: On Styles declining initial WWE offer “I was right there for it. It was me and AJ. We were in Australia doing a tour for World Wrestling All-Stars. I told him I had been signed by WWE. They had a tryout in Cincinnati and he had went to that. I thought I was going to have to go to that, and I didn’t, I went right through it. In Cincinnati, he’d told me basically, after the tour in Australia we’d come back, and they had a [show] in Vegas. “Bob Ryder and Jeff Jarrett had come up to me, and they told me that they were launching this new company called TNA. I told them that I had just signed with WWE, and I want to give it a shot. They wanted me to come to TNA, and they wanted to build the company around AJ. So, it’s not that AJ never wanted to go to the WWE, it was just that the offer was never right for AJ to come to WWE.” The Rock On SNL Tonight Tonight The Rock is hosting Saturday Night Live for a fifth time. This now includes The Rock in pretty good company, with other five time hosts being Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake and Bill Murray.