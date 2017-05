Randy Orton Down on Latest ESPN Power Rankings

ESPN has released its latest WWE Power Rankings and below are the top 5:

5. Randy Orton

4. Kevin Owens

3. Alexa Bliss

2. Roman Reigns

1. AJ Styles

Jinder Mahal on WWE Title Match

Jinder Mahal posted the following on facing Randy Orton tonight for the WWE Title at Backlash:

“Champion blood pumping through my veins …. Eve of a new era, #WWEBacklash tmrw. #1Contender #MainEventMahal #BigMatchJinder”

A post shared by The Maharaja (@jindermahal) on May 20, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

Adam Page Disses Adam Cole

After Adam Cole was booted from Bullet Club at ROH War of the Worlds, Club member Adam “Hangman” Page issued the following Tweet: