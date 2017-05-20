WWE Superstars Visit Porsche Museum WWE has posted the following video of WWE superstars’ road trip to the Porsche Museum. You can watch the video below: Saurav Gurjar WWE has posted the following video featuring former kickboxer and actor Saurav Gurjar at the WWE tryout in Dubai. You can watch the video below: Tyler Bate On U.K. Wrestling Tyler Bate spoke with Mirror to promote NXT Takeover: Chicago, where he will defend his WWE UK Championship against Pete Dunne. Bate talked about the UK wrestling scene since the WWE UK Tournament and also revealed his favorite wrestler. You can read highlights below: On his favorite wrestler “I don’t really have an inspiration as far as my style goes. My favourite wrestler when I was getting into wrestling was Kane. Obviously I don’t really resemble anything you would call Kane!” On UK wrestling scene “It’s given British wrestling some new legs to stand on really hasn’t it? Because for so long now it’s been looking for its breakthrough moment, to show the world what it’s capable of. Luckily enough for us now with the WWE UK Championship Tournament, we’ve been able to give people a glimpse of what we’re capable of. There is still much more to come from the UK performers and it’s all about keeping the momentum going really and trying to showcase it as much as possible without letting it die down.”