Eric Bischoff Explains Why We Won’t See ‘Death Matches’ On The WWE Network; Compares It To Pornography

EB: To me it's so incongruous with their business model. Theoretically you can do whatever you want on the WWE Network because theoretically it's not ad supported. You are still judged by the company you keep from an advertiser stand point and sponsor point of view. I just can't see Mattel, for example, saying they are associated with a company promoting something called "Death Matches". Let me take it to an extreme, pornography is one of the most successful ways to make money with the internet. It's insane. With the fact it's so popular, good or bad, just because something is successful and has an audience doesn't mean you want to associate your company with it.

