TMZ recently spoke with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and during the interview Flair revealed NBA great LeBron James revealed to him that he kept him off the streets. Flair had the following to say: “He’s great, he recognized me and the first thing he asked me was to see my Rolex. He said I kept him off the streets. [Laughs] Yeah, he said the women and the cars, all the limousines and jet airplanes, he loved all that stuff. So, it was very cool.”