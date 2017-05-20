More on Triple H Live Takeover Facebook Chat, Dolph Ziggler on Facing Nakamura, Watch The Rock vs Goldberg Backlash Match (Videos)

Dolph Ziggler on Facing Nakamura

Below is a final promo from Dolph Ziggler during which he talks facing Shinsuke Nakamura tomorrow night at WWE Backlash.

During the promo Ziggler says he is not on Smackdown Live to give up his spot to someone who might be “hand picked” to win, and when he wins on Sunday night, the entire business wins:

Nakamura is tough, charismatic and hits harder than hell…

but I'm Dolph Ziggler & you're not #Backlash pic.twitter.com/4IdyGPGWgo — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) May 20, 2017

