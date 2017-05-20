New WWE Signee Reportedly Told to Change Finishing Move Due to Bayley’s Offense, News on New Signees Possibly at NXT Takeover

As noted, WWE recently signed Japanese star Kairi Hojo, and according to F4WOnline.com, she was reportedly told to come up with a new finishing move, a request which a lot of people have questioned. Hojo’s finisher is an elbow drop off the top rope which is said to be the “coolest looking” version of the move since Randy Savage, but she can’t use it in WWE after being told it’s now Bayley’s move.

In related news, neither Hojo nor Io Shirai, who also recently signed with WWE, are expected to show up at NXT Takeover Chicago tonight, as they are boked for weekend shows in Japan.