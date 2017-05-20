News on NXT TV Tapings Taking Place Before Takeover Chicago

Before tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover Chicago event at The Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, WWE will be holding an NXT TV taping.

It has been announced that Drew McIntyre vs Wesley Blake will take place at the tapings, and Aleister Black will also be in-action tonight.

WZ’s Nick Hausman will be in attendance tonight for Takeover Chicago, so be sure to keep it locked to the site as well as our social media outlets for live updates from Chicago throughout the night.

WZ will also be providing live coverage of Takeover tonight beginning with the kickoff show at 7:30pm EST.

