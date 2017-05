WWE taped a single episode of NXT television for next week’s show before NXT Takeover: Chicago got started. Wrestlezone’s own Nick Hausman was on hand to send in the following results and photos.

(1) Aleister Black def. Curt Hawkins with the Black Mass spin kick

(2) Patrick Clark made his debut as the “Velveteen Dream” and def. a local Chicago wrestler named Ego.

(3) Drew McIntyre def. Wesley Blake