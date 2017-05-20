New Champion Crowned in Instant Classic at NXT Takeover: Chicago, Tommaso Ciampa Gives Pre-Match Injury Update (Photo)

Pete Dunne Wins UK Title The “Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne defeated Tyler Bate in an incredible, instant classic of a match, to become the new WWE UK Champion tonight at NXT Takeover: Chicago. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross was on hand to call the action alongside broadcast partner Nigel McGuinness. In capturing the gold, Dunne becomes only the second champion in the history of the belt, after Bate won the inaugural WWE UK Championship Tournament earlier this year to crown the first ever champion. Ciampa Posts Pre-Match Injury Update Tommaso Ciampa has posted a pre-match photo on his official Twitter account, hours before he and Johnny Gargano challenge the Authors of Pain for the NXT Tag Team Championships in a ladder match. We reported earlier this weekend that Ciampa had narrowly avoided breaking his ankle at a recent NXT live event, but had still suffered a sprain in the bout. It looks like the team will go ahead despite the injury, as Ciampa posted a photo of a WWE doctor tapping up his foot, stating “we have come too far to stop now”. Adversity introduces a man to himself… We have come too far to stop now.#NXTTakeoverChicago #LadderMatch pic.twitter.com/YkunOseEgT — Tommaso Ciampa (@ProjectCiampa) May 20, 2017