The Streak Lives, Asuka Retains NXT Women’s Champion Asuka successfully defended her title in a chaotic and grueling triple threat match at NXT Takeover: Chicago, keeping her record-breaking undefeated streak and title reign intact. The “Empress of Tomorrow” and longest reigning champion in all of WWE today was in action against Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross, and managed to pin both of her opponents simultaneously at the end of the bout. Triple H with Brand New UK Champion As noted earlier tonight, Pete Dunne defeated Tyler Bate in a fantastic match to become just the second WWE UK Champion in history at NXT Takeover: Chicago. Triple H caught up with Dunne backstage after the bout, taking his now traditional post-match championship picture with the victor. “Go and make a name for yourself kid…” Congratulations, @PeteDunneYxB. #UKChampionship #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/7HSDUH6oTi — Triple H (@TripleH) May 21, 2017