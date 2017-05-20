Ciampa Turns His Back on Johnny Wrestling The best friend duo and NXT tag team DIY is no more, as seen in the tragic closing moments of Saturday night’s NXT Takeover: Chicago special, live on the WWE Network. Following their defeat at the hands of the Authors of Pain in a main event ladder match for the NXT Tag Team Championships, Tommaso Ciampa turned on his partner Johnny Gargano, throwing him into the set and leveling him with multiple, brutal knee strikes. Ciampa then dropped his former friend off the commentary desk, crashing through production tables, before he was tended to by WWE medics and officials. .@ProjectCiampa has taken the “#DIY” mindset to a WHOLE NEW LEVEL! @JohnnyGargano #NXTTakeOver #LadderMatch pic.twitter.com/cE3Z3Vuc7q — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 21, 2017 .@ProjectCiampa is taking ALL of his frustration out on @JohnnyGargano! #NXTTakeOver #LadderMatch pic.twitter.com/zHcjW5qAlh — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 21, 2017 Big Names Ringside at NXT Takeover There were several big names in attendance at this weekend’s NXT event that were shown on camera. Before the main event, United States Champion Kevin Owens was shown with Milwaukee Brewers player Eric Thames, who both got some heat from the Chicago crowd. Sami Zayn and NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno were also shown ringside with WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson. Joined by @iLikeSamiZayn & @KassiusOhno at #NXTTakeOver: Chicago is none other than @WWE Hall of Famer #PatPatterson! @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/ptDBtQFVKr — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 21, 2017