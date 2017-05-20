NXT Takeover Fallout Videos: Jim Ross Praises UK Title Match, Roderick Strong & Asuka Celebrate Their Wins, Pete Dunne on His Title Win

Featured below are backstage fallout videos from tonight’s NXT Takeover: Chicago special where a new champion was crowned, ladders were broken, and brothers were betrayed. First up, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has high praise for the UK Championship match between Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate for which he was a special guest commentator. Plus, Dunne weighed in on his first ever WWE title win after his bout.





Next up, NXT Women’s Champion Asuka celebrates her victory over both Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot in a chaotic triple threat match. In doing so, Asuka’s record-breaking undefeated streak remains alive, as does her championship reign.

Finally, Roderick Strong celebrates his unlikely win over Eric Young, who was accompanied by his Sanity faction, which interfered multiple times throughout the bout.