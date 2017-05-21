Movin’ Fast And Furious In The Porsche Museum, The Rock On SNL Last Night, Does WWE Skit (Videos)

Superstars At Porsche Museum

WWE Superstars, The Miz, Maryse and R-Truth visited the Porsche Museum in Germany and you can watch their visit to the museum below:

The Rock On Saturday Night Live

Last night The Rock hosted Saturday Night Live for a fifth time. He addressed this accomplishment in the opening monologue and even did a WWE skit during the show. Also during his monologue, he talked about the possibility of running for President. You can watch those videos below: