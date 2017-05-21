Mattel Announces WWE NXT Action Figure Series Exclusive To Target (Photos)

Yesterday WWE and Mattel officially announced the new WWE NXT action figure series that will be exclusive to Target stores in 2017.

Mattel revealed there will be an Elite series as well as Basic series.

The Basic series includes:

Samoa Joe

Kevin Owens

Andrade “Cien” Almas

Sami Zayn

Hideo Itami

Tye Dillinger

The Basic series will be a Build-A-Figure series in which collectors will have to buy every figure in the series to build Bayley’s inflatable buddies as each figure will come with a piece of one.

Finn Bálor comes with the NXT ring

The Elite series includes:

Austin Aries

Bayley

No Way José

Seth Rollins

No word on when they will be releasing just yet but collectors will most likely find out at San Diego Comic Con in July. Higher quality images can be found here.

