Eric Bischoff Discusses Why WCW Advertisers Did Not Prefer Picture-In-Picture Commercial Breaks

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday. A new episode will be released next Wednesday. You can find some of Eric’s comments regarding the report that WWE will begin featuring in-ring action during their commercial breaks on Smackdown Live via picture-in-picture transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes NH: Did WCW advertisers prefer when you would do the picture-in-picture action during commercials? EB: No because at the time it was kind of a benign problem. Advertising is slow to react creatively to things that are going on in society. They are very slow to react structurally. Twenty, fifteen and even ten years ago networks, which have to answer to advertising agencies that support them, were very reluctant to get too creative with commercial breaks. If you’re an advertiser you have to think or allow for the fact that they aren’t really watching your Kia commercial; they are watching the little box down in the lower right. They’re really not hearing your message. They are paying attention to that little box in the corner because they don’t really care. They want to see the content; they don’t want to see the commercial attached to it. Advertisers are very reluctant to take the focus off their product. Understandably, they are spending a ton of money to put it out there. The advertisers were very reluctant to change their methodology. Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

