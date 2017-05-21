Tommaso Ciampa
Tommaso Ciampa turned on his #DIY tag partner Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover Chicago last night. Ciampa commented for the first time after the show on twitter. You can see that comment below:
Stephanie McMahon On The Rock Hosting SNL
Stephanie McMahon congratulated The Rock for hosting Saturday Night Live. The Rock joined the five-timers club and you can read McMahon’s comment below:
AJ Styles Hypes WWE Backlash
Tonight AJ Styles will take on Kevin Owens for the US Title at WWE Backlash in Chicago. Styles hyped the match on twitter. Remember to stay tuned to WZ for coverage of WWE Backlash. You can see Styles tweet below:
