Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa turned on his #DIY tag partner Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover Chicago last night. Ciampa commented for the first time after the show on twitter. You can see that comment below:

“This wasn’t our moment…this is my moment”

pic.twitter.com/Lp1t4xuDr8 — Tommaso Ciampa (@ProjectCiampa) May 21, 2017

Stephanie McMahon On The Rock Hosting SNL

Stephanie McMahon congratulated The Rock for hosting Saturday Night Live. The Rock joined the five-timers club and you can read McMahon’s comment below:

Congrats to @TheRock on joining the #FiveTimersClub and to the whole @nbcsnl cast on the #SNLFinale last night! — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 21, 2017

AJ Styles Hypes WWE Backlash

Tonight AJ Styles will take on Kevin Owens for the US Title at WWE Backlash in Chicago. Styles hyped the match on twitter. Remember to stay tuned to WZ for coverage of WWE Backlash. You can see Styles tweet below: