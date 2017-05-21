Final WWE Backlash PPV Card; Orton vs Mahal, Shinsuke Nakamura Debuts, WZ Live Coverage and More

Below is the final card for tonight’s WWE Backlash PPV emanating from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. WZ will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of the PPV, beginning with the Kickoff show, at 7:30pm EST, so be sure to join us then!
WWE Title Match:
Smackdown Tag Team Title Match:
WWE United States Title Match:
-Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya
-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler
-Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin
-Erick Rowan vs. Luke Harper
Kickoff Match:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?