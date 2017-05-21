Chris Jericho Suggests Current Tag Team Star Could Draw Viewers To 205 Live & WWE’s Cruiserweight Division

As noted, Chris Jericho joined Busted Open this week with Dave Lagreca and Larry Dallas, speaking about a number of topics including sharing his thoughts about possible ideas to gain interest in 205 Live and the WWE Cruiserweight division. Jericho said fans aren’t reacting to the division now, but one way to possibly draw interest is to move Enzo Amore to feud with Neville. Jericho said he’s a great babyface as a foil to Neville, and people would tune in: “So what do the Cruiserweights do to try and break through? I don’t know. There are some characters, Neville is a great character, but he needs a great babyface to work with. And here’s what I think could work. I think if you put Enzo Amore as a Cruiserweight, and put Enzo versus Neville for the title, have Enzo win it, watch people get interested in the Cruiserweight division. And people at home going ‘Argh! Enzo can’t work!’ — It’s not about that. It’s about getting people to care about the title. Put Enzo in there, have him win it and watch people start to get involved in 205 Live. Then Neville has someone to work with. He doesn’t have a babyface to work with. He really doesn’t, that’s really, super genuinely over with the crowd. That would help.” Related: Chris Jericho Reveals He Was Originally Supposed to Win the WWE Universal Title, Says He Pitched a Match with New Smackdown Live Star