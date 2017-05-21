Itami Goes Ballistic Following Takeover Loss, John Cena In HBO’s ‘Tour De Pharmacy’, Alberto El Patron On The Culture Of India (Videos)

NXT Takeover Chicago

The above video features Hideo Itami’s huge blowup following his loss to Bobby Roode at NXT Takeover: Chicago.

Related: NXT Takeover Chicago Results (5/20): Huge Ladder Match Main Event, New Champion Crowned!

Tour De Pharmacy

The following video is a preview for the new HBO original film “Tour de Pharmacy”, which is a parody look at the doping scandals from the world of competitive cycling.

John Cena is featured in the film along with big names such as Andy Samberg, Orlando Bloom, Mike Tyson, Doplh Lundgren, JJ Abrams, Jeff Goldblum, Phylicia Rashad and more. The movie premieres on July 8th at 10 p.m. EST.

Impact India

The following video features Alberto El Patron commenting on the culture of India as Impact Wrestling gets set for their tour of India next week: