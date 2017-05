Candice LeRae, independent wrestling star and wife of Johnny Gargano, posted the following on Twitter following Tommaso Ciampa’s attack on now former DIY tag team partner Gargano at NXT Takeover: Chicago:

Johnny is hurting physically, mentally, and we’re drained emotionally. It was a long night and we appreciate everyone’s kind words. It’s going to be a process, but my husband is resilient and will be back stronger than ever ASAP.

We will try to keep you updated on his progress. For now, this is all I can say on the matter. I have no words for the absolutely selfish acts of this person we believed was apart of our family.

Thank you all for your love and support.