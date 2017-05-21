CM Punk Rumor Killer, Dolph Ziggler Makes His Plan To Beat Nakamura Clear (Video), Authors Of Pain On Takeover Win

CM Punk

Last week we reported 5 Star Wrestling’s Daniel Hinkles offered CM Punk one million dollars to compete in their upcoming 128-man tournament starting June 10th.

Hinkles’ Twitter account sent out a message today, saying Punk had accepted the offer, but this appears that Hinkles was a victim of an account hack. The message is still posted, but a warning pops up on his profile notifying users that the account is temporarily restricted, so any news of Punk signing the deal is at this time false.

Authors Of Pain

Following the Authors of Pain’s win at NXT Takeover Chicago, Akam, Rezar and Paul Ellering posted the following:

WWE Backlash

The following video features Dolph Ziggler talking about how he plans to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Backlash:

