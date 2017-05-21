Watch The WWE Backlash Kickoff, Interesting NXT Takeover Stat, Senor Benjamin Appears With RAW Tag Title (Videos)

WWE Backlash

You can watch tonight’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view kickoff show in the above player. The kickoff will commence at 7 p.m. EST.

NXT Takeover

According to wrestling statistician Darren Bongiovanni, last night’s NXT Takeover Chicago event was the first Takeover special since NXT Takeover: Respect that the NXT Championship was not in the main event spot. That show featured Bayley vs Sasha Banks for the NXT Women’s Championship in a 30 minute Ironman match.

Don’t You Forget About Me

The following video from Señor Benjamin’s Twitter account shows the ‘battlefield preparer’ posing with Matt Hardy’s RAW Tag Team Championship, hoping fans didn’t forgot about him: