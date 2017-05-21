WWE Backlash Kickoff Result: Tye Dillinger vs Aiden English English bows at Dillinger. Dillinger gets in English face and does the perfect 10 taunt. English grabs a side headlock. Dillinger tries to push English into the ropes but English grabs Dillinger by the ponytail and locks him back in the headlock. English pushes Dillinger into the ropes but Dillinger grabs English’s hair to keep the hold. Dillinger whips English over, does a cartwheel and tells English he is the perfect 10. Dillinger sets up the 10 punches in the corner but English escapes. English surprises Dillinger with a swinging neck breaker, followed by a leaping elbow in the corner. After a short break, English is working a rear chin lock on Dillinger. English knees Dillinger in the back as he tries to get to his feet. English is singing “you can’t help him” as he cranks on the hold. Dillinger escapes and rolls English up for a two count. Dillinger lands a few stiff chops. Dillinger floors English with a running forearm. Englis stumbles into the corner. Dillinger finally hits the corner 10 punches. Dillinger pulls down his knee pad for the Tye breaker. English rolls out of the ring. Dillinger follows but English stuns him on the top rope. Dillinger catches English with a kick and mounts the top rope. Dillinger misses a splash. English hits a full nelson facebuster for a two count. English looks as though he is going to cry. English misses a senton off the top. Dillinger hits a modified version of the Tye breaker for the win! Winner- Tye Dillinger