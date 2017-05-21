WWE Backlash Results: Smackdown Live Tag Team Title Match

WWE Backlash Results: The Usos vs Breezeango Smackdown Live Tag Team Championship Match Tyler Breeze is still dressed as a janitor. I guess he really was in too deep; he’s gone native! The Usos laugh at Breeze and Fandango. Jimmy and Fandango start the match. Fandango takes Jimmy over with spinning head scissors. Breeze tags in and mops the ring. Jimmy is looking at him with a very, very confused look on his face. Jimmy charges in and Breeze moves out of the way. Jimmy crashes into the corner and then trips over the mop. Breeze wipes the mop into Jimmy’s face. Jimmy decks Breeze and breaks the mop. Jey tags in and goes up for a top rope splash. Breeze keeps rolling away from the corner. Jey goes to the opposite corner and Breeze rolls out of that corner. Jey tries to pick up Breeze but Breeze hits a leaping enziguri. Fandango hits an ax handle off the top. Jey tries a sunset flip but Fandango does a hip swivel and decks Jey. Jey knocks Breeze off the apron. When Breeze gets back on the apron he is dress like a grandmother with a gray wig. Fandango tags in Grandma Breeze. Jey kicks out Grandma Breeze’s cane. Breeze surprises Jey with a dropkick. Jimmy dropkicks Breeze. Running hip attack in the corner. Jimmy rips off Grandma Breeze’s dress and throws it out of the ring… it lands on JBL’s head. Jimmy tries to splash Breeze in the corner but Breeze moves out of the way. Breeze tags in Fandango. Fandango cleans house. Tornado DDT by Fandango for a near fall. Breeze and Fandango set up a double back suplex but Jey counters. The Usos hit a tandem backbreaker ax handle. Jey accidentally superkicks Jimmy. Breeze hits the unprettier. Jimmy kicks out. Breeze tries to hit a senton off the apron but Jimmy and Jey catch him and dump him over the barricade. Fandango dives over the top onto the Usos. Fandango goes up top for a leg drop but Jimmy grabs Fandango’s leg. Jey superkicks Fandango off the top. Jey pins Fandango. Winners and STILL Smackdown Tag Team Champions, The Usos!