WWE Backlash Results: Charlotte, Naomi & Becky Lynch vs The Welcoming Committee Tamina and Lynch start the match. Tamina tosses Lynch across the ring. Lynch tries a sunset flip but Tamina cuts Lynch off and headbutts her. Natalya tags in but she gets trapped in the face’s corner. Charlotte tags in and elbows Natalya. Ellsworth distracts Charlotte, which allows Natalya to get the advantage. Charlotte is trapped in the Welcoming Committee’s corner. They are tagging in and out and beating down Charlotte. Charlotte manages to tag in Naomi. Naomi hits her flash kicks on Carmella. Naomi sets up for a split legged moonsault. Tamina gets on the apron. Naomi kicks Tamina in the head. Carmella takes out Naomi’s knee. Bronco buster by Carmella (after a moonwalk). Tamina tags in and stomps on Naomi. The heels work over Naomi. Naomi almost gets to tag in Lynch but Carmella pulls Lynch off the apron. Samoan drop by Tamina. Charlotte breaks up the pin. Naomi surprises Natalya with a hurricanrana. Naomi tags in Lynch. Lynch clotheslines Natalya, then hits an exploder. Running elbow strike for a near fall by Lynch. Natalya tries to lock in the sharpshooter but Lynch counters and puts her in the dis-arm-her. Carmella breaks it out. Charlotte elbows Carmella. Tamina superkicks Charlotte then headbutts Naomi. After another distraction by Tamina Natalya puts Lynch in the sharpshooter. Lynch has no choice but to tap out. Winners- Natalya, Tamina, and Carmella