Former ROH Owner Cary Silkin Says Goodbye to Adam Cole, Watch Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE Main Roster Debut (Video)

Shinsuke Nakamura Has Arrived Featured above is a highlight from Shinsuke Nakamura’s debut on the main roster, as he took on “The Showoff” Dolph Ziggler at tonight’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view. Of course, you can watch the full match on the WWE Network, or check our complete live coverage of the show. Cary Silkin Says Goodbye to Adam Cole Former Ring of Honor owner Cary Silkin said goodbye to three-time ROH World Champion Adam Cole this weekend, via Twitter. Cole started with the company in 2010 as a part of a new generation of talent, which also included the likes of Kyle O’Reilly, Mike Bennett, and Michael Elgin. The 27-year-old star may be WWE bound at some point, but his future is still up in the air. He worked what is most likely his final matches with Ring of Honor on the recent War of the Worlds tour with New Japan Pro Wrestling, culminating in a match with Hiroshi Tanahashi on IPPV as well as segments taped for future episodes of television. I personally would like to thank @AdamColePro for his amazing run in @ringofhonor I was blessed to see a kid grow to a star and a friend. pic.twitter.com/gwrjwg7ylv — Cary Silkin (@rohcary) May 22, 2017