WWE Backlash Results: AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens US Championship Match Styles forced Owens into the corner. Styles gives Owens a clean break. Owens immediately goes after Styles’ injured leg. Styles avoids the assault. Styles rolls up Owens for a near fall. Styles slaps on a side headlock. Owens elbows his way out of the hold. Owens locks in a headlock of his own. After a tackle/dropdown spot, Owens avoids Styles patented dropkick. Styles whips Owens into the ropes and goes for another dropkick Owens hooks the ropes to avoid it. Owens hits the rope and Styles finally hit his dropkick. Owens misses a front flip senton. Owens and Styles trade strikes. Styles goes up top but Owens takes his leg out from under him. Clothesline by Owens for a two count. Owens puts Styles in a sleeper. Styles tries to stand up out of it but Owens DDTs him. Owens proceeds to senton Styles three times in succession. Styles manages to kick out. Owens slams Styles head first down to the mat. Owens tries a body slam but Styles floats over and hits an enziguri. Styles lands the KENTA combo followed by a basement forearm for a near fall. Wheelbarrow facebuster by Styles. Owens kicks out! Styles calls for the Styles clash. Owens gets out of dodge. Styles hits the neck breaker. Styles misses his moonsault DDT. Owens superkicks Styles. Owens grabs Styles in a modified pump handle and drops him neck first on Owen’s knee. Styles muster up enough strength to kick out. Owens sends Styles to the outside. Owens goes up top but Styles cuts him off. Styles pulls Owens off the top for a Styles clash off the apron. Owens gets free and slams Styles’ leg into the ring post. Owens tosses Styles leg first into the ring steps. Owens tosses Styles back into the ring and hits the cannonball. Owens ties Styles leg up in the bottom rope. Styles hits a cannonball on Styles’ leg. Owens puts Styles in a single leg crab. Owens transitions into the ankle lock. Styles crawls to the bottom rope to break the hold. Owens picks up Styles in fireman’s carry on the top rope. Styles reverses it into a sunset flip bomb for a two count. Styles rolls out to the apron for the phenomenal forearm but his leg gives out on the springboard. Owens picks up Styles and double arm DDTs him. Styles kicks out! Owens yells at Styles as he slaps him in the face. Styles hits the Pelé kick. Styles sets Owens on the top rope. Styles attempts a superplex. Owens counters it into a fisherman’s buster off the top rope! Styles still kicks out. Owens climbs up top. Styles rolls out to the apron. Owens follows him. Owens sets up a suplex. Styles reverses it and suplexes Owens on the edge of the ring apron! Owens is on the floor writhing in pain. Styles tries to bring Owens into the ring but Owens throws him into the time keepers area. Owens gets to his feet. Owens turns around and Style hits the phenomenal forearm off the barricade. Styles puts Owens on the table for the Styles clash. Owens sweeps Styles leg and Styles gets his leg trapped in a hole in the announce desk. Styles is trapped in the table and is counted out. Winner and STILL United States Champion, Kevin Owens!