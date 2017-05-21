WWE Backlash Results: Luke Harper vs Erick Rowan Rowen picks up Harper and drives him back first into the corner. Back elbow by Rowen. Rowen chops Harper in the corner. Harper lands a few chops of his own. Harper goes up top but Rowen lands a running elbow that sends Harper face first into the ring steps. Rowen hits a baseball slide. Rowen tosses Harper into the barricade. Rowen rolls Harper into the ring and hits a splash. Harper kicks out. Rowen beats down Harper in the corner. Dropkick by Rowen for another near fall. Bodyslam by Rowen. Another bodyslam by Rowen. Pump handle slam into a backbreaker by Rowen. Rowen grabs Harper’s beard and clotheslines him. Rowen goes up top but misses his splash attempt. Rowen reaches out for his mask, then rolls out fo the ring. Running shoulder block by Harper on the outside. Suicide dive by Harper. Senton into the ring by Harper. Harper boots Rowen in the face. Rowen kicks out. Boss Man slam by Harper for another near fall. Harper sets up a powerbomb but Rowen escapes. Rowen spin kicks Harper, then hits a powerbomb. Harper again kicks out. Harper and Rowen trade shots in the middle of the ring. Rowen goes for another powerbomb but Harper counters it into a hurricanrana. Rowen reaches out for his mask again. Discus elbow/clothesline (I am not sure what the heck that was) by Harper ends it. Winner- Luke Harper