Kevin Owens, Tye Dillinger & More Announced For Talking Smack, Mojo Rawley Watching Backlash From Home, Watch The Usos vs. Breezango

Talking Smack Panel Announced
WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens, Tye Dillinger and Sami Zayn have all be announced for tonight’s special edition of Talking Smack, which will air live on the WWE Network immediately following Backlash. Dillinger was successful in his pre-show match with Aiden English, while the “Underdog from the Underground” picked up a win over Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens retained his title in an epic bout against AJ Styles.
Mojo Watching Backlash From Home
WWE Smackdown star Mojo Rawley is apparently not happy about being left off tonight’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view. The big man commented on watching the show from home, despite being undefeated in singles action and winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania.
The Usos vs. Breezango
Below is a highlight from tonight’s WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship match featuring The Usos defending against Tyler Breeze and Fandango of the Fashion Police.
