WWE Backlash Results: Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton WWE Championship Match Orton attacks Mahal before the bell rings. Orton pounds on Mahal before tossing him to the outside. Orton throws Mahal over the announce desk. Orton kicks Mahal in the chest. Orton rolls Mahal back into the ring. The referee asks Mahal if he wants to continue. The referee rings the bell. Mahal and Orton meet in the middle of the ring and trade shots. Orton almost hits the RKO but Mahal avoids it. Orton tosses Mahal to the outside again. Orton goes outside but Mahal pushes him shoulder first into the LED board. Mahal tosses Orton back into the ring. Mahal locks in a top wrist lock. Mahal dropkicks Orton in the back of the head. Orton stands up but Mahal whips him into the ropes. Orton grabs Mahal’s head and slams him into the mat. Orton Viper stomps Mahal. Multiple European uppercuts by Orton. Mahal counters into a backslide attempt. Orton fights it. Mahal turns the backslide into an armDDT. Orton manages to toss Mahal to the outside. Orton suplexes Mahal on the announce desk. Orton rolls Mahal back into the ring. As Orton gets in Mahal stomps him. Jumping knee by Mahal. Mahal locks in modified hammerlock. Mahal elbows Orton’s shoulder over and over again. Orton drives Mahal into the corner. Mahal whips Orton into the corner. Mahal misses a shoulder block and ends up running shoulder first into the ring post. Orton slams Mahal’s head into the turnbuckle. Orton sets Mahal up for a superplex. Mahal fights out of it. Orton crotches Mahal on the top rope. Orton superplexes Mahal off the top. Both men are down. Orton eventually crawls over to make the cover. Mahal kicks out! Mahal and Orton trade punches. Orton clothesline Mahal then hits his patented power slam. Mahal tries to kick Orton but Orton catches Mahal’s leg. Orton takes Mahal over with a fallaway slam. Mahal chops Orton in the throat, then hits a version of the Regal cutter for a near fall. Mahal picks up Orton but Orton counters into the Orton backbreaker. Mahal rolls out to the apron. Orton lands the rope hang DDT. Orton calls for the RKO. Mahal rolls out of the ring to avoid the RKO. Orton attacks the Singh Brothers. Mahal pushes Orton shoulder first into the ring post. Mahal sends Orton back into the ring. Mahal gets in the ring and gets RKO’d! The Singh Brothers pull Mahal out of the ring. Orton suplexes each Singh Brother on the announce table. Orton DDTs both Singh Brothers. Mahal sneaks up behind Orton and hits the cobra clutch slam for the win!!!! Winner and NEW WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal!