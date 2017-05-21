AJ Styles Questions His Future Status (Video), WWE Backlash Attendance News, WWE Extreme Rules Promo

AJ Styles Questions Future Status

WWE did not officially announce tonight’s WWE Backlash attendance, and according to correspondents in attendance for the event, the upper deck was tarped off at the Allstate Arena.

WWE Backlash Attendance News

In a WWE Backlash fallout video, AJ Styles questions his condition following his loss to Kevin Owens:

WWE Extreme Rules Promo Video

Below is a video preview for the Fatal Five Way main event at WWE Extreme Rules: