Shortly after Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton at Sunday night’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view, the new WWE Champion’s Wikipedia page was targeted by a few online trolls. Well over 100 modifications were made to the page within an hour of the conclusion of the match. While the issues were fixed almost instantaneously, here are a few of the changes made to Jinder’s Wiki entry… The summary referred to him as the current WCW Champion

“The Juice” and “Juiced Up” were added to his nicknames

In the column “Personal Life” it stated that he was in a relationship with Jerry Lawler

His name was changed to Frank the Clown

His name was changed to “Triggered Orton Fanboys”

His name was changed to Juan Carlos

His name was changed to Jinder Expensive

His heritage was listed as “Mexican American”

He was listed as a member of the WWE Divas division

In the paragraph about his pursuit of the WWE Championship it read, “Mahal took $9.99 from smarks everywhere by becoming WWE Champion in a lowkey lit match”

His bio read “Your WWE Champion and the Emperor of Earth. Jinder will no longer be hindered.”

His bio read “he also takes steroids but WWE seems not to care.”