WWE Backlash Breakdown: Don’t Hinder Jinder!, Nakamura Debuts, Owens vs Styles Round 1, More

Here is your WZ Radio Backlash Recap featuring Bin Hamin aka Ben Duerr and the newest addition to the Wrestlezone family Alex Del Barrio. All of WrestleZone’s Breakdown specials will now be available via Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!

Alex Del Barrio is a former NXT announcer, current sportscaster in Texas, and he provides a unique perspective from inside the WWE booking mindset.

WWE Backlash Results (5/21): Nakamura’s WWE In Ring Debut, Huge WWE Title Match, New Champion Crowned!!

Bin and Alex breakdown all of tonight’s matches including the preshow:

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

The Usos vs. Breezango for WWE Tag Team Championship

Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

Naomi, Charlotte, & Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Tamina, & Carmella w/ James Ellsworth

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles for the U.S. Title

Luke Harper vs. Eric Rowen

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal for WWE Championship



