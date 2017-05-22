Victor Cruz Says CM Punk Got Hot w/ MTV Show Castmate, Tye Dillinger Looks Into His Future, What’s The Better Tyler Breeze Alter Ego?

Victor Cruz Says CM Punk Got Hot w/ MTV Show Castmate

CM Punk is one of the pros on the current season of MTV’s “The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros”. NFL star

Victor Cruz is hosting the show and recently appeared on Hot 97 and revealed an incident between Punk and Johnny Bananas, who is on the Champs team.

Johnny Bananas, he’s a guy who tries to get under everyone’s skin. So he tried to do that to CM Punk.

Johnny reportedly knocked Punk for his UFC debut stating, “it didn’t go so well.” Cruz said that Punk got livid, the two got nose-to-nose and were ready to fight. Cruz said that MTV executives were hoping that Cruz would break up the incident, but he decided not to get involved.

You can watch Cruz’s comments in the embedded video player above.

Tye Dillinger Looks Into His Future

WWE has released the following video on-line from last night’s Backlash Talking Smack featuring Tye Dillinger looking into his future:



WWE Backlash Kickoff Result: Tye Dillinger vs Aiden English

What’s The Better Tyler Breeze Alter Ego?

WWE has a poll up right now asking fans which Tyler Breeze alter ego they enjoyed more at Backlash: The Janitor or Grandma Breeze?

Currently Grandma Breeze is winning the poll with 63%. You can cast your vote HERE.