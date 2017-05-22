WWE Posts Johnny Gargano Health Update, The Usos Aren’t Into Playing Games (Video), Backstage Photo Of Jinder & The Singh Bros At Backlash

Nick Hausman

WWE Posts Johnny Gargano Health Update

WWE.com has posted the following regarding Johnny Gargano’s status following Tommaso Ciampa’s attack on him at the end of NXT Takeover Chicago:

Doctors refuse to release Johnny Gargano’s medical status following ambush by Tommaso Ciampa

Johnny Gargano is believed to be suffering from neck and back problems as a result of last night’s ambush by his former tag team partner and friend, Tommaso Ciampa, at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, according to WWE.com sources.

The full extent of Gargano’s injuries, however, is currently unknown, as the former NXT Tag Team Champion refuses to talk to anyone following the harrowing aftermath of TakeOver’s Ladder Match main event.

Without Gargano’s consent, doctors cannot release his full medical status, WWE.com confirmed.

Ciampa blindsided his former #DIY partner after their loss to NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain. In addition to running Gargano face-first into an LED screen, Ciampa launched Gargano neck- and back-first off the announce table through a production staging area.

The NXT Universe in Allstate Arena witnessed medical personnel strapping Gargano to a stretcher, and footage of Gargano being loaded into an ambulance surfaced later in the night.

WWE.com will provide more updates on the situation as they become available.

The Usos Aren’t Into Playing Games

WWE has released the following video on-line featuring The Usos reacting to their successful WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships defense at Backlash last night:


Related: Watch The Usos vs. Breezango

Backstage Photo Of Jinder & The Singh Bros At Backlash

WWE has released the following photo via Instagram of Jinder Mahal backstage at Backlash with The Singh Brothers and his new WWE Championship:

Fun Fact: Last night Jinder Mahal became the 50th man ever to hold the WWE Championship.

