My column for upgruv.com, a site of all things trending, looks at WWE Backlash and Jinder Mahal winning the WWE World Championship. Here’s an excerpt:

At the end of the WWE Backlash main event, we hadn’t seen that many shocked faces since The Undertaker lost for the first time ever at a WrestleMania in 2014.

The new wave of shock comes as a result of Jinder Mahal beating Randy Orton to become the new WWE World Champion.

While shocked to see it happen, it wasn’t a shock to mentally prepare for. While Mahal’s abrupt arrival in the main event picture, him winning seemed more and more possible based on a variety of factors outlined in the opening 5 minutes of my weekly “Wrestling Reality” podcast.

The layout of this match was on point. The veteran Orton coming quick out of the gate as the aggressor made sense. Perception to many viewers already is Mahal doesn’t belong in this spot given his lose heavy match record history in WWE. This start fed right into that and provided the hill for Mahal to climb up and “prove himself” to hang with the 13-time WWE Champion.

Reality is there’s no need to waste time on how few matches Jinder’s lost in his past WWE career. The constant remains which are since he became the No. 1 contender he’s done it in the truest heel fashion. He’s done it with the help of two henchmen called The Singh Brothers.

Nobody can complain of WWE not trying to create new stars. Main event in front of what many agree is the best crowd was Jinder frickin Mahal beating Randy frickin Orton for the WWE title.

SmackDown Live=the land of opportunity and creatively taking chances.