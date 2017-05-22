WWE.com has put up their official WWE Monday Night RAW Preview.

Tonight’s episode of RAW will be taped from London’s O2 Arena. Below are the Quick Hits they are looking at going in to tonight’s episode.

As always, WZ will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of WWE Raw beginning tonight at 8pm EST so be sure to join us then!

On whether Bayley will come out swinging against Alexa Bliss:

Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss claims that Bayley doesn’t have what it takes to get extreme, but “The Goddess of WWE” might be forced to change her tune when she defends her title against the former champion in a Kendo Stick on a Pole Match at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday, June 4. Bliss laid into Bayley both verbally and physically last week, nearly breaking a kendo stick across the back of the beloved Superstar in a sadistic assault that inspired Bayley to choose the bout’s stipulation to repay Little Miss Bliss in kind. But can Bayley wait until WWE Extreme Rules for some sweet, sweet kendo stick retribution?

On Goldust showing his true colors last week on RAW and attacking R-Truth:

After a string of unfortunate losses, including a misfired attempt at a career comeback in the No. 1 Contenders’ Tag Team Turmoil Match on the May 8 Raw, The Golden Truth is no more. Enraged and seemingly blaming his newly former partner for their inability to pick up victories in recent months, Goldust ruthlessly assaulted R-Truth this past Monday night, punctuating the brutality by spitting his longtime friend’s catchphrase, “That’s what’s up!,” back in his face. Now that he’s severed his ties with R-Truth, what’s next for The Bizarre One? Will the former Intercontinental Champion address his heinous actions?

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes

WrestleZone’s RAW Rebellion will be released later tonight.

You can listen to WrestleZone’s Backlash Breakdown special in the embedded audio player below: