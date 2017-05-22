Next WWE Performance Center All Access Event Announced, Dixie Carter Wraps Filming in Ireland (Photo), Rockstar Spud in London (Video)

Next WWE Performance Center All Access Event Announced
The next WWE Performance Center All Access event will take place on Monday, July 24th in Orlando. $1,499 tickets are now on sale via NXTTickets.com. You can get full event details at this link.
Dixie Carter Wraps Filming in Ireland
As noted, former TNA President Dixie Carter was in Ireland last week filming a project for ITV, and she Tweeted the following:
Rockstar Spud in London
Below is footage of Rockstar Spud doing promotional work for Impact Wrestling now airing on Spike UK:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?