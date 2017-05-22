Matt Hardy on Wanting The Smackdown Tag Titles, The Rock Reacts to Hosting “SNL” (Video), Balor with “The Face of America” (Photo)

Nick Paglino
matt hardy

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Matt Hardy on Wanting The Smackdown Tag Titles

Following The Usos Raw Tag Team Title retention at WWE Backlash, the team and Matt Hardy had the following Twitter exchange:

Finn Balor Poses with “The Face of America”

Finn Balor posted the following selfie with “The Face of America”, Kevin Owens:

The Rock Reacts to Hosting “SNL”

The following video has been released, featuring The Rock reacting to hosting the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend:

Finn BalorKevin OwensMatt Hardysaturday-night-livethe hardysThe RockThe UsosvideoWWEwwe backlash
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"