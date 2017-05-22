Inside Charlotte and AJ Styles’ Social Media Spat (Video), Bullet Club, Briscoes and More on ROH TV Tonight, Jinder Mahal – WWE Title Win Stat

Jinder Mahal – WWE Title Win Stat
After defeating Randy Orton at WWE Backlash, Jinder Mahal became the 50th man in history to be crowned WWE Champion. As noted, this was Jinder’s first title win in WWE since he first started working with the company back in 2010.
Bullet Club, Briscoes and More on ROH TV Tonight
Tonight at 7pm EST, The FITE App will air a new episode of ROH TV, featuring highlight footage from this year’s “Honor Rising” event. A preview is below, and you can download The FITE App free from The Apple App Store and Google Play at this link.
Inside Charlotte and AJ Styles’ Social Media Spat
AJ Styles and Charlotte have developed a weird rivalry on social media. Cathy Kelley takes a look at their digital disses:
