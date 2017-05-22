WWE Tag Team Returning to TV on Smackdown Live This Week *Spoiler*

According to PWInsider.com, The New Day will be making their returns to TV this week on WWE Smackdown Live in Toledo, Ohio.

New Day has been off WWE TV since Kofi Kingston went down with an ankle injury which forced him to undergo surgery. While recovering from the injury, Kingston has been keeping busy as he and New Day member Big E recently did promotional work for WWE down in India.

The New Day’s return to WWE TV and debut on Smackdown Live will also help promote the “Fantastic Ride” WWE Network special airing this coming Tuesday.