Fans Shocked By Jinder Mahal’s WWE Title Win WWE has released the following video, featuring a collection of WWE fan reactions to Jinder Mahal’s WWE Title win at WWE Backlash: .@JinderMahal has just DEFEATED @RandyOrton for the #WWEChampionship… and the @WWEUniverse is in SHOCK! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/Qh9cyOcOIH — WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2017 Photos of Current Chris Jericho – Fozzy Tour As noted, WWE Smackdown Live star Chris Jericho is currently on tour with his band Fozzy, which is why Jericho has been absent from WWE TV. Below is a photo gallery of images from Fozzy’s May 19th show in Asbury Park, NJ, courtesy of WZ reader Christopher Forgie. According to Forgie, the live crowd in New Jersey really popped for the band. Jericho wore the light up jacket for one of the songs, and he told the crowd that Asbury Park just made the list and the crowd went nuts. Y2J dropped multiple F bombs and was reportedly hilarious the whole time. Every time a “Y2J” chant broke out Jericho had them chant “Fozzy” instead. In related news, we noted before that Chris Jericho has been added to the WWE Raw live events in Tokyo on June 30th and July 1st at Ryougoku Sumo Hall. Jericho has also been added to the June 28th Raw live event in Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium. Recap of EVOLVE 84 in Chicago It’s official! Chicago welcomed EVOLVE with open arms making EVOLVE 84 an absolute success and providing a new home for us to bring our unique brand of professional wrestling! Check out this EVOLVE 84 Recap that provides just a sample of this memorable event, which is available right now Video on Demand at FloSlam.tv. You will also see that Stokely Hathaway continues to make his presence known, just like he did throughout #EVOLVE84. WWN Champion Matt Riddle and Keith Lee are on notice: