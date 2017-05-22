WWE Backlash Social Media Score

According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, last night’s WWE Backlash PPV made the charts, rankings #2 behind the Billboard Music Awards. Backlash had 185,000 interactions on Twitter with 37,000 unique authors, down from the 243,000 interactions and 43,000 authors that WWE Payback drew. Backlash also had 216,000 Facebook interactions with 113,000 unique authors. That is down from the 275,000 interactions and 144,000 unique authors that Payback drew.

Top WWE Stars on Chris Jericho Podcast

WWE stars Jeff Hardy and Dean Ambrose will be the special guests on this Friday’s edition of Talk is Jericho. While Jericho is scheduled to work a couple WWE live events, including two events in Japan, he’s taking time away from WWE to focus on touring with his band, Fozzy.

Triple H Sends More Custom WWE Titles

As noted, Triple H recently sent a custom WWE Title to Chelsea for its Premiere League Title win, and The Game has since sent custom titles to FC Bayern for their Bundesliga win and the Mumbai Indians for their Indian Premiere League win:

Cesaro’s Clash Royale Gameplay Continues

In the following new “UpUpDownDown” video, Cesaro’s Clash Royale gameplay continues: