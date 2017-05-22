WWE on Daniel Bryan’s Birthday, Kevin Owens Walks Off “Talking Smack” Set, Brie Bella Talks Birdie Joe Birth (Video), Goldust Warns R-Truth

Nick Paglino
daniel bryan

Photo Credit: Gorilla Position Podcast

WWE on Daniel Bryan’s Birthday

As noted, WWE Smackdown Live GM Daniel Bryan turns 36 years old today, and WWE posted the following celebrating Bryan’s career:

Goldust Continues to Threaten R-Truth

After attacking R-Truth on WWE Raw last week and ending their Golden Truth team, Goldust Tweeted the following warning to Truth, quoting “Rocky V”:

Kevin Owens Walks Off “Talking Smack” Set

Below is footage of Kevin Owens walking off the set of “Talking Smack” last night after the U.S. Champion became annoyed with the show hosts:

Brie Bella Talks Birdie Joe Birth

In the following video, Brie Bella discusses her 21 hour labor process when giving birth to Birdie Joe Danielson:

brie bella Daniel Bryan Goldust r-truth video WWE wwe talking smack
